Pets of the Week 1-19-17

KISS FM is proud to support the needs of local pets – especially those seeking a new home. That’s why 98.9 Kiss FM have teamed up with Central Oklahoma Humane Society and Hudiburg Subaru Luv2Live Campaign to bring you closer to your new best friend. Each week KISS FM will feature different adoptable pets available through Central Oklahoma Humane Society and we strongly encourage all potential pet owners to participate.
This week’s pets are Maize and Charlie!
Maize is a 2-year-old cream colored Retriever mix. This sweet girl is super soft, and she has an infectious grin that will also have you smiling. She has tons of energy and absolutely loves to play. Her fun-loving personality is contagious! Come meet this vivacious gal today at our adoption center!
Charlie is a 1-year-old white and orange Domestic Shorthair mix. This gorgeous guy has the most unique eyes we’ve ever seen! They’re nearly as orange as his fur and will remind you of a super moon. He’s very friendly and loves to be the center of attention. Meet him today at 7500 N Western!
The Central Oklahoma Humane Society was founded in 2007. We work in close partnership with the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division (OKC Animal Shelter) and our primary focus is to eliminate the needless euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals in Oklahoma City.
Since our beginning in 2007, we have found homes for over 12,000 cats and dogs and spayed and neutered over 50,000 pets. Visit www.okhumane.org to learn more.
Mission statement:
The Central Oklahoma Humane Society exists to enrich the communities it serves by promoting the well-being of animals.
Vision statement:
The Central Oklahoma Humane Society will make the compassionate and respectful treatment of animals a prevalent community value and the well-being of animals a community priority.
Core values:
We respect animal life and promote the good health of animals.
We believe euthanizing healthy, adoptable animals is not acceptable.
We believe education is the key to the humane treatment of animals.
We believe that the human-animal bond enriches the entire community.
We support a better understanding of animals and animal welfare.
OK Humane is a 501(c)3 organization that is funded solely by donations, grants, and bequests. It receives no government funding or tax dollars.
Information about the Central Oklahoma Humane Society
The Central Oklahoma Humane Society was founded in 2007. We work in close partnership with the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division (OKC Animal Shelter) and our primary focus is to eliminate the needless euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals in Oklahoma City.
Since our beginning in 2007, we have found homes for over 12,000 cats and dogs and spayed and neutered over 50,000 pets. Visit www.okhumane.org to learn more.
Mission statement:
The Central Oklahoma Humane Society exists to enrich the communities it serves by promoting the well-being of animals.
Vision statement:
The Central Oklahoma Humane Society will make the compassionate and respectful treatment of animals a prevalent community value and the well-being of animals a community priority.
Core values:
We respect animal life and promote the good health of animals.
We believe euthanizing healthy, adoptable animals is not acceptable.
We believe education is the key to the humane treatment of animals.
We believe that the human-animal bond enriches the entire community.
We support a better understanding of animals and animal welfare.
OK Humane is a 501(c)3 organization that is funded solely by donations, grants, and bequests. It receives no government funding or tax dollars.