New CDs from AFI, the Grammy Nominees, and the Kidz Bop Kids

  • The 2017 Grammy Nominees, Various Artists . . . including Adele, Beyoncé, The Chainsmokers, Twenty One Pilots, Sia, Drake, Ariana Grande, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and the “Idol” version of Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece by Piece”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Vessels, the second album from the rock band Starset.

 

 

  • Tale of Lions, the third album from British singer Alex Clare . . . who you’d probably know from his song Too Close. It isn’t on this album though.

 

 

  • Hang, the debut album by the indie rock duo Foxygen.

 

 

 

 

  • Palisades, the third album from the post-hardcore band Palisades.

 

 

