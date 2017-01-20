New CDs from AFI, the Grammy Nominees, and the Kidz Bop Kids

- “The 2017 Grammy Nominees“, Various Artists . . . including Adele, Beyoncé, The Chainsmokers, Twenty One Pilots, Sia, Drake, Ariana Grande, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and the “Idol” version of Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece by Piece”.
- “AFI (The Blood Album)“, the 10th album from the rock band AFI.
- “Kidz Bop 34“, Kidz Bops Kids . . . including youth-anized versions of “24k Magic“ by Bruno Mars, “Closer“ by the Chainsmokers, and “Don’t Wanna Know“ by Maroon 5.
- “Vessels“, the second album from the rock band Starset.
- “Tale of Lions“, the third album from British singer Alex Clare . . . who you’d probably know from his song “Too Close“. It isn’t on this album though.
- “Hang“, the debut album by the indie rock duo Foxygen.
- “Apocalipstick“, the prog rock band Cherry Glazerr.
- “Palisades“, the third album from the post-hardcore band Palisades.