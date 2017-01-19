THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

Last night’s “People’s Choice Awards” were Meryl Streep-free AND politics-free. Although host JOEL MCHALE did start his monologue with a joke about Hollywood vs. the Flyover States. He said the show was, quote, “The one night of the year where Hollywood reacts positively to what the middle of the country thinks.” (And skip ahead to 2:42, when Joel talks about Ellen. The camera cuts to her twice, and both times, there’s some dude sitting behind her, who cranes his neck so he can get some TV time! Dude, you’re not that good looking.)

Obviously, this isn’t one of the more serious award shows, but JOHNNY DEPP got emotional when he won Favorite Movie Icon and thanked fans for sticking with him. Obviously, he’s had a pretty rough year.

There was also a moment where it almost seemed like TOM HANKS threw some shade at TYLER PERRY . . . although there was probably no malice behind it. Tom was accepting the award for Favorite Dramatic Actor, and he said, quote, “You make movies and you wonder if people are gonna care, if people are gonna see ’em, if it’s gonna matter to anybody . . .”You do all that work and you come in third in that week’s box office between the latest Tyler Perry film.” But they cut to Tyler after he said it, and he seemed fine.

ELLEN DEGENERES broke the record for most People’s Choice awards, by bringing her total to 20. BLAKE SHELTON won Favorite Album and Favorite Male Country Artist, and planted a flag for today’s country music. He said, quote, “I know that somewhere out there there’s somebody out there going, ‘How did he win album of the year? ‘Like, isn’t that just a country album full of stereotypical drinkin’ and cheatin’ and tailgates?’ And to that person I say, ‘You damn right it is.'” He also called GWEN STEFANI, quote, “the hottest date here tonight.”

The night’s only real hiccup was when KRISTEN BELL was announcing TYLER PERRY as Favorite Humanitarian, and the TELEPROMPTER QUIT. She had to finish the speech on the fly, and she did the best she could. (Check it out here. It happens at about 1:30.) Despite the mix-up, Tyler’s speech was fantastic.

(They gave out some awards, too. You can check out the winners’ list here.)