The “People’s Choice Awards” Were Pretty Much Politics-Free
Last night’s “People’s Choice Awards” were Meryl Streep-free AND politics-free. Although host JOEL MCHALE did start his monologue with a joke about Hollywood vs. the Flyover States. He said the show was, quote, “The one night of the year where Hollywood reacts positively to what the middle of the country thinks.” (And skip ahead to 2:42, when Joel talks about Ellen. The camera cuts to her twice, and both times, there’s some dude sitting behind her, who cranes his neck so he can get some TV time! Dude, you’re not that good looking.)
Obviously, this isn’t one of the more serious award shows, but JOHNNY DEPP got emotional when he won Favorite Movie Icon and thanked fans for sticking with him. Obviously, he’s had a pretty rough year.
There was also a moment where it almost seemed like TOM HANKS threw some shade at TYLER PERRY . . . although there was probably no malice behind it. Tom was accepting the award for Favorite Dramatic Actor, and he said, quote, “You make movies and you wonder if people are gonna care, if people are gonna see ’em, if it’s gonna matter to anybody . . .”You do all that work and you come in third in that week’s box office between the latest Tyler Perry film.” But they cut to Tyler after he said it, and he seemed fine.
ELLEN DEGENERES broke the record for most People’s Choice awards, by bringing her total to 20. BLAKE SHELTON won Favorite Album and Favorite Male Country Artist, and planted a flag for today’s country music. He said, quote, “I know that somewhere out there there’s somebody out there going, ‘How did he win album of the year? ‘Like, isn’t that just a country album full of stereotypical drinkin’ and cheatin’ and tailgates?’ And to that person I say, ‘You damn right it is.'” He also called GWEN STEFANI, quote, “the hottest date here tonight.”
The night’s only real hiccup was when KRISTEN BELL was announcing TYLER PERRY as Favorite Humanitarian, and the TELEPROMPTER QUIT. She had to finish the speech on the fly, and she did the best she could. (Check it out here. It happens at about 1:30.) Despite the mix-up, Tyler’s speech was fantastic.
(They gave out some awards, too. You can check out the winners’ list here.)
Movie Awards:
Favorite Movie of the Year: “Finding Dory”
Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds
Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Comedy Movie: “Bad Moms”
Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart
Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Drama Movie: “Me Before You”
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively
Favorite Action Movie: “Deadpool”
Favorite Action Actor / Actress: Robert Downey Jr. and Margot Robbie
Favorite Family Movie: “Finding Dory”
Favorite Movie Thriller: “The Girl on the Train”
TV Awards:
Favorite Network TV Comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”
Favorite TV Comedy Actor: Jim Parsons . . . from “The Big Bang Theory”
Favorite TV Comedy Actress: Sofia Vergara . . . from “Modern Family”
Favorite Network TV Drama: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite TV Drama Actor: Justin Chambers . . . from “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite TV Drama Actress: Priyanka Chopra . . . from “Quantico”
Favorite Cable TV Drama: “Bates Motel”
Favorite Cable TV Comedy: “Baby Daddy”
Favorite Cable Actor: Freddie Highmore . . . from “Bates Motel”
Favorite Cable Actress: Vera Farmiga . . . from “Bates Motel”
Favorite New TV Comedy: “Man with a Plan”
Favorite New TV Drama: “This Is Us”
Favorite Daytime Talk Show Host: Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon
Favorite Competition Show: “The Voice”
Favorite Premium Comedy Series: “Fuller House”
Favorite Premium Drama Series: “Orange Is the New Black”
Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team: “Good Morning America”
Favorite Animated TV Show: “The Simpsons”
Music Awards:
Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake
Favorite Female Artist: Britney Spears
Favorite Song: “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, Justin Timberlake
Favorite Album: “If I’m Honest”, Blake Shelton
Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony
Favorite Pop Artist: Britney Spears
Favorite Hip-Hop Artist: G-Eazy
Favorite R&B Artist: Rihanna
Favorite Male / Female Country Artist: Blake Shelton / Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town
Favorite Breakout Artist: Niall Horan
And Favorite Social Media Star / YouTube Star: Cameron Dallas / Lilly Singh
(You can find ALL the winners and nominees at PeoplesChoice.com.)