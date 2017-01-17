Ben Affleck Is Sick and Tired of Being Asked About Batman

For better or worse, the movie industry is totally obsessed with superheroes and BEN AFFLECK is right in the middle of it, since he’s Batman. But that doesn’t mean he’s enjoying it. In a recent interview with the Canadian version of “Entertainment Tonight”, he said, quote, “It’s such a pain in the ass. It’s like every time I mention Batman it gets this huge clickbait. When I was doing [‘Live By Night’] it took me two years to get it together, but nobody ever asked me, ‘Where’s “Live By Night”?’ They ask me ‘Batman, Batman, Batman.’ Batman’s coming along, it’s gonna be great. We’re going to make something really special. We’re going to take the time to make it right. We’re gonna do it good. We’re gonna do it the right way. And the fans are gonna love it.”

Ben can’t actually be surprised by the Batman craziness . . . “Live By Night” only made $5.6 million in its opening weekend, compared to $166 million for “Batman v. Superman”. I don’t remember Ben complaining about that, or the paychecks he’s getting for Batman.