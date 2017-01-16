The Weeknd’s “Starboy” Is #1 for the Second Straight Week

THE WEEKND is #1 on the Billboard 200, after “Starboy” sold another 63,000 copies. The “La La Land” soundtrack shot up to #2 with 42,000 in sales, probably because of its success at the Golden Globes last weekend. The only new entry in the Top 10 was “11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory” by DROPKICK MURPHYS, which sold 28,000 copies and came in eighth. Here’s the Top 10:

“Starboy”, The Weeknd . . . 63,000 copies

The “La La Land” soundtrack . . . 42,000 copies

The “Moana” soundtrack . . . 39,000 copies

“24K Magic”, Bruno Mars . . . 36,000 copies

“4 Your Eyez Only”, J. Cole . . . 30,000 copies

The original Broadway cast recording of “Hamilton” . . . 29,000 copies

“Views”, Drake . . . 28,000 copies

NEW: “11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory”, Dropkick Murphys . . . 26,000 copies

“Stoney”, Post Malone . . . 23,000 copies

“Traveller”, Chris Stapleton . . . 22,000 copies

(Billboard)