“Hidden Figures” and “La La Land” Topped the Weekend Box Office

“Hidden Figures” topped the Martin Luther King Day weekend, taking in $20.5 million. Another award season favorite, “La La Land”, finished second with $14.5 million. The family flick “Monster Trucks” and the Jamie Foxx thriller “Sleepless” tanked. Here’s the Top 10 . . .

“Hidden Figures”, $20.5 million. Up to $54.8 million in its 4th week.

“La La Land”, $14.5 million. Up to $74.1 million in its 6th week.

“Sing”, $13.8 million. Up to $233 million in its 4th week.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, $13.76 million. Up to $498.9 million in its 5th week.

NEW: “The Bye Bye Man”, $13.4 million.

“Patriots Day”, $12 million. Up to $12.9 million in its 4th week.

NEW: “Monster Trucks”, $10.5 million.

NEW: “Sleepless”, $8.5 million.

“Underworld: Blood Wars”, $5.8 million. Up to $23.9 million in its 2nd week.