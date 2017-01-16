“Hidden Figures” and “La La Land” Topped the Weekend Box Office

“Hidden Figures” topped the Martin Luther King Day weekend, taking in $20.5 million. Another award season favorite, “La La Land”, finished second with $14.5 million. The family flick “Monster Trucks” and the Jamie Foxx thriller “Sleepless” tanked. Here’s the Top 10 . . .
- “Hidden Figures”, $20.5 million. Up to $54.8 million in its 4th week.
- “La La Land”, $14.5 million. Up to $74.1 million in its 6th week.
- “Sing”, $13.8 million. Up to $233 million in its 4th week.
- “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, $13.76 million. Up to $498.9 million in its 5th week.
- NEW: “The Bye Bye Man”, $13.4 million.
- “Patriots Day”, $12 million. Up to $12.9 million in its 4th week.
- NEW: “Monster Trucks”, $10.5 million.
- NEW: “Sleepless”, $8.5 million.
- “Underworld: Blood Wars”, $5.8 million. Up to $23.9 million in its 2nd week.
- “Passengers”, $5.6 million. Up to $90 million in its 4th week.