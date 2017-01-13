New CDs from the Flaming Lips, Run the Jewels, and the XX

• “Oczy Mlody“, The Flaming Lips. The last track, “We a Famly“ features their buddy Miley Cyrus.

•“Puxico“, the debut album from country songwriter Natalie Hemby. She’s written songs for Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Toby Keith, and Kacey Musgraves.

• “I See You“, the third album from The XX. It includes the single “On Hold”.

• “Only the Lonely“, the Tennessee alt rock band Colony House

• “The Wave“, Tom Chaplin, the former lead singer of the British band Keane. This is his debut solo album, and it includes the single “Quicksand”.

• “Reminder“, the metal band Chrysalis

• “Run the Jewels 3“, the hip-hop group Run the Jewels. Their guests include Danny Brown, Tunde Adebimpe from TV on the Radio, and Zach De La Rocha.

•“Dale & Ray“, a duets album from country singers Dale Watson and Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson

• “Written in Song“, old school country singer Jeannie Seely

•“Laws of Gravity“, bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters