New CDs from the Flaming Lips, Run the Jewels, and the XX

• “Oczy Mlody“, The Flaming Lips. The last track, “We a Famly“ features their buddy Miley Cyrus.
•“Puxico“, the debut album from country songwriter Natalie Hemby. She’s written songs for Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Toby Keith, and Kacey Musgraves.
• “I See You“, the third album from The XX. It includes the single “On Hold”.
• “Only the Lonely“, the Tennessee alt rock band Colony House
• “The Wave“, Tom Chaplin, the former lead singer of the British band Keane. This is his debut solo album, and it includes the single “Quicksand”.
• “Reminder“, the metal band Chrysalis
• “Run the Jewels 3“, the hip-hop group Run the Jewels. Their guests include Danny Brown, Tunde Adebimpe from TV on the Radio, and Zach De La Rocha.
•“Dale & Ray“, a duets album from country singers Dale Watson and Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson
• “Written in Song“, old school country singer Jeannie Seely
•“Laws of Gravity“, bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters