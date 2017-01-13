New CDs from the Flaming Lips, Run the Jewels, and the XX

Oczy Mlody, The Flaming Lips.  The last track, We a Famly features their buddy Miley Cyrus.

 

 

Puxico, the debut album from country songwriter Natalie Hemby. She’s written songs for Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Toby Keith, and Kacey Musgraves.

 

 

I See You, the third album from The XX.  It includes the single “On Hold”.

 

 

Only the Lonely, the Tennessee alt rock band Colony House

 

 

The Wave, Tom Chaplin, the former lead singer of the British band Keane. This is his debut solo album, and it includes the single “Quicksand”.

 

 

Reminder, the metal band Chrysalis

 

 

Run the Jewels 3, the hip-hop group Run the Jewels. Their guests include Danny Brown, Tunde Adebimpe from TV on the Radio, and Zach De La Rocha.

 

 

Dale & Ray, a duets album from country singers Dale Watson and Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson

 

 

Written in Song, old school country singer Jeannie Seely

 

 

Laws of Gravity, bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters

