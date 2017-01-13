Fans Hope The Weeknd Isn’t Talking About Selena Gomez in “Party Monster”

THE WEEKND released a video yesterday for his new single “Party Monster”. And there’s a girl in it who KINDA looks like his new girlfriend SELENA GOMEZ. The song even includes the line, “Angelina, lips like Angelina / “Like Selena, ass shaped like Selena.” And a lot of people DESPERATELY want that line to be about Selena Quintanilla, the Mexican-American singer who was murdered in 1995. For some reason, they seem OFFENDED that the line could be about Selena Gomez, who is actually named after the other Selena. One objector Tweeted, quote, “I really hope and pray that The Weeknd’s Party Monster reference is toward Selena Quintanilla and not Selena Gomez.”

(There’s more here. Here’s the video. CAREFUL! There are a few unedited B-words.)