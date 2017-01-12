Eight of the Most Anticipated Albums of 2017

“Rolling Stone” has a list of the 63 most anticipated albums of 2017, and it’s pretty thorough . . . although a lot of the albums don’t even have a title, and most don’t have an official release date. And naturally, there’s going to be some that don’t actually get released this year for one reason or another. Here are eight highlights:

U2, “Songs of Experience”, which has no release date.

John Mayer,“The Search for Everything”, which has no date.

Migos, “Culture”, which comes out January 27th.

Drake, “More Life”, which has no release date.

Brad Paisley,“Love and War”, which has no release date.

Major Lazer,“Music Is the Weapon”, which has no date.

Marilyn Manson, “Say10”, which might be out on Valentine’s Day.

The Shins, “Heartworms”, which will be out March 10th.

There are also untitled albums in the pipeline by Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Tool, Lorde, Beck, Nine Inch Nails, Arcade Fire, Gorillaz, Haim, Kelly Clarkson, TLC, and Father John Misty. None of those have release dates. (Hit up Rolling Stone.com for the rest.)