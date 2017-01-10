For the First Time in 18 Years, There Are Four Soundtracks in the Top 10

The Billboard 200 chart doesn’t feature any new releases in the Top 10 again this week, but it does include FOUR soundtracks:  “Moana”, “Sing”, “Suicide Squad”, and “Trolls”.  And it’s the first time that’s happened in 18 YEARS. In 1998, the Top 10 featured the four soundtracks:  “Armageddon”, “Dr. Doolittle”, “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”, and “City of Angels”. This week’s #1 album was “Starboy” by The Weeknd.  It debuted at #1 six weeks ago. 

 

 

Here are the Top 10 albums:

 

 

1.  “Starboy”, The Weeknd . . . 69,000 copies

 

2.  The “Moana” soundtrack . . . 64,000 copies

 

3.  “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars . . . 45,000 copies

 

4.  “Views”, Drake . . . 41,000 copies

 

5.  “4 Your Eyez Only”, J. Cole . . . 39,000 copies

 

6.  The original Broadway cast recording of “Hamilton” . . . 32,000 copies

 

7.  “Blurryface”, Twenty One Pilots . . . 30,000 copies

 

8.  The “Sing” soundtrack . . . 28,000 copies

 

9.  The “Suicide Squad” soundtrack . . . 27,000 copies

 

10.  The “Trolls” soundtrack . . . 26,000 copies

 

 

(Billboard 200)

 

 

Meanwhile, Donald Glover’s favorite song “Bad and Boujee” by MIGOS is #1 on the Hot 100

