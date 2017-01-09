-
Meryl Streep Went Off on Donald Trump at the “Golden Globes” Last Night
Nobody’s really talking about who won at the “Golden Globes” last night, because they’re too busy either praising or condemning the MERYL STREEP speech. Meryl got the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award, so they gave her a lot of latitude in terms of time. And she took about six minutes to basically bash DONALD TRUMP . . . even though she never said his name. First, she talked about Hollywood being made up of people from all over the country, and the world. And she said, quote, “So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners . . . “And if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.” Then she talked about the one performance that “stunned” her. And it was Trump mocking the physical handicap of that “New York Times” reporter. She said, quote, “It kind of broke my heart, and I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life “Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.” Then she urged the press to hold our leaders accountable, and to, quote, “safeguard the truth.”
And she ended with a nod to CARRIE FISHER, saying, quote, “As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia said to me once, ‘Take your broken heart, make it into art.’ Thank you, friend.” Meryl’s voice was about half gone, and at the beginning of her speech, she blamed it on, quote, “screaming in lamentation this weekend ” . . . which was an obvious nod to Carrie’s memorial service and funeral.
(You can watch her speech here. The Globes also aired a video tribute to Carrie and Debbie. Check it out here.)
Here are more highlights from the show:
1. Barb from “Stranger Things” was alive and well in JIMMY FALLON’s relatively lame opening skit.
But the live show got off to a rocky start when Jimmy’s Teleprompter went down. He had to wing the first part of his monologue.
2. STEVE CARELL and KRISTEN WIIG presented the award for Best Animated Film, and did a funny skit about the first animated movie they saw.
3. BRAD PITT was a surprise presenter last night, and he got a great ovation from the crowd.
4. SOFIA VERGARA’s joke about backdoor relations was kind of lame.
5. Awards were given out, too. “La La Land” was the night’s big winner, taking home SEVEN Globes. That’s the most for a movie EVER. The previous record of six goes all the way back to the ’70s, and was shared by “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “The Midnight Express”.
(Check out all the winners here.)
-
The Complete Golden Globes Winners List
The Golden Globes: Movie Awards
Best Drama: “Moonlight”
Best Actress, Drama: Isabelle Huppert for the French movie “Elle”.
Best Actor, Drama: Casey Affleck, “Manchester By the Sea”
Best Musical or Comedy: “La La Land”
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”
Best Supporting Actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”
Best Animated Feature Film: “Zootopia”
Best Director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Best Screenplay: “La La Land” (Written by director Damien Chazelle)
Best Original Song: “City of Stars”, the Ryan Gosling / Emma Stone duet from “La La Land”
Best Original Score: “La La Land”
Best Foreign-Language Film: France’s “Elle”
The Golden Globes: TV Awards
Best Drama Series: “The Crown” (Netflix)
Best Actress, Drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Best Actor, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”
Best Musical or Comedy Series: “Atlanta” (FX)
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy Series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Best Miniseries or TV Movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)
Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”
Best Actor, Miniseries or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”
Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”
Best Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”
Cecil C. DeMille Award: Meryl Streep
(For more information on the winners, hit up GoldenGlobes.com.)
-
The Globes Fashion Report: Pantsuits, Liquid Metallic, and Ten Other Notable Looks
Unless you take fashion WAY too seriously, you would not have seen anything LIFE-ALTERING on the red carpet at last night’s “Golden Globes”. But there were some mildly interesting looks, at least to a casual observer. Here are a few highlights:
For starters, several women were wearing pantsuits, like Evan Rachel Wood, Octavia Spencer, and Kathryn Hahn. Some people thought it was a statement . . . like a Hillary Clinton thing, or a feminism thing. For what it’s worth, Evan said, quote, “I’ve been to the Globes six times, and I’ve worn a dress every time, and I love dresses. I’m not trying to protest dresses. “I wanted to make sure that young women and girls knew that they aren’t a requirement, and that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to. Just be yourself, because your worth is much more than that.” A LOT of women went with a glimmering ‘liquid metal’ look . . . including Sarah Paulson, Nicole Kidman, Sofia Vergara, Regina King, Chrissy Teigen, Ruth Negga from AMC’s “Preacher”, Claire Foy from “The Crown”, Tracee Ellis Ross from “Black-ish”, and even Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things”. By the way, Sarah Paulson is dating actress Holland Taylor, but she brought her friend Amanda Peet as a date, and they even playfully kissed at one point.
Michelle Williams and her friend Busy Philipps continued their tradition of going together . . . but they didn’t kiss. That anyone saw. They’ve been friends since they were on “Dawson’s Creek”. As for the men, the dominating trend for the 74th year in a row was . . . black and white tuxedos. And while there are lists of the Best-Dressed Men, when we checked, there wasn’t even ONE specifically for the “Worst Dressed Men.” Although, “The Onion” had a funny joke about how Ryan Gosling was caught sneaking by on the red carpet in a full-body red camouflage outfit.
Here are ten other interesting fashion notes from the Globes:
1. Mel Gibson’s pregnant girlfriend Rosalind Ross showed off her baby bump . . . as did Gal Gadot . . . but Natalie Portman seemed to be hiding hers in a dress that looked a little like a mustard bottle. In a hot way.
2. The boys from “Stranger Things” looked good. . . in a ‘cute thing to share on Facebook’ sort of way. And Amy Adams Photobombed the cast’s photo with Amy Schumer.
3. Rachel Bloom had the other cast members from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” with her, but not in person . . . they were painted ON HER NAILS.
4. Winona Ryder hung out with her former “Heathers” co-star Christian Slater.
5. Anna Kendrick’s dress kinda highlighted where her boobs are . . . and the so-called critics LOVED it.
6. Mashable.com has a rundown of all the funny faces Ryan Gosling made.
7. Kristen Bell wore a BUTT PAD.
8. Thandie Newton compared her own look to . . . a cigarette.
9. Sarah Jessica Parker wore a wedding gown, and she also had her hair up in a bun as a tribute to Carrie Fisher.
10. Carrie Underwood’s pink dress made E! Online and “USA Today’s” Worst Dressed lists . . . but on the bright side, the “Mercury News” did NOT have her in theirs.