Nobody’s really talking about who won at the “Golden Globes” last night, because they’re too busy either praising or condemning the MERYL STREEP speech. Meryl got the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award, so they gave her a lot of latitude in terms of time. And she took about six minutes to basically bash DONALD TRUMP . . . even though she never said his name. First, she talked about Hollywood being made up of people from all over the country, and the world. And she said, quote, “So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners . . . “And if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.” Then she talked about the one performance that “stunned” her. And it was Trump mocking the physical handicap of that “New York Times” reporter. She said, quote, “It kind of broke my heart, and I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life “Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.” Then she urged the press to hold our leaders accountable, and to, quote, “safeguard the truth.”

And she ended with a nod to CARRIE FISHER, saying, quote, “As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia said to me once, ‘Take your broken heart, make it into art.’ Thank you, friend.” Meryl’s voice was about half gone, and at the beginning of her speech, she blamed it on, quote, “screaming in lamentation this weekend ” . . . which was an obvious nod to Carrie’s memorial service and funeral.

(You can watch her speech here. The Globes also aired a video tribute to Carrie and Debbie. Check it out here.)

Here are more highlights from the show:

1. Barb from “Stranger Things” was alive and well in JIMMY FALLON’s relatively lame opening skit.

But the live show got off to a rocky start when Jimmy’s Teleprompter went down. He had to wing the first part of his monologue.

2. STEVE CARELL and KRISTEN WIIG presented the award for Best Animated Film, and did a funny skit about the first animated movie they saw.

3. BRAD PITT was a surprise presenter last night, and he got a great ovation from the crowd.

4. SOFIA VERGARA’s joke about backdoor relations was kind of lame.

5. Awards were given out, too. “La La Land” was the night’s big winner, taking home SEVEN Globes. That’s the most for a movie EVER. The previous record of six goes all the way back to the ’70s, and was shared by “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “The Midnight Express”.

(Check out all the winners here.)