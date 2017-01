“Hidden Figures” Almost Unseated “Rogue One” at the Box Office this Weekend

“Hidden Figures” almost unseated “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” from the top spot at the box office this weekend. It earned $21.8 million . . . just behind “Rogue One’s” $22 million. Here’s the Top 10:

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, $22 million. Up to $477.3 million in its 4th week.

“Hidden Figures”, $21.8 million. Up to $24.8 million in its 3rd week.

“Sing”, $19.6 million. Up to $213.4 million in its 3rd week.

NEW: “Underworld: Blood Wars”, $13.1 million.

“La La Land”, $10 million. Up to $51.7 million in its 5th week.

“Passengers”, $8.8 million. Up to $80.9 million in its 3rd week.

“Why Him?”, $6.5 million. Up to $48.6 million in its 3rd week.

“Moana”, $6.4 million. Up to $225.4 million in its 7th week.

“Fences”, $4.7 million. Up to $40.7 million in its 4th week.