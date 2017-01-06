“Star Wars 8” Tops a List of the Most Anticipated Movies of 2017

RottenTomatoes.com surveyed hundreds of movie critics to determine the most anticipated movies of the year . . . even though your mother-in-law could’ve just TOLD them it was “Fifty Shades Darker”.  They crunched the numbers, and “Star Wars 8” came out on top, obviously.  The Top Five broke down like this:

 

  1. “Star Wars: Episode Eight”
  2. “Blade Runner 2049”
  3. “Alien: Covenant”
  4. “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume Two”
  5. “War for the Planet of the Apes”

 

 

The five most anticipated FAMILY movies are:

 

  1. “The Lego Batman Movie”
  2. The live-action “Beauty and the Beast”
  3. “Captain Underpants”
  4. “A Dog’s Purpose”
  5. “Despicable Me 3”

 

 

 

The five most anticipated comic book adaptations are:

 

  1. “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume Two”
  2. The Wolverine movie “Logan”
  3. “Wonder Woman”
  4. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
  5. “Thor: Ragnarok”

 

 

The most anticipated horror movies are:

 

  1. “Alien: Covenant”
  2. “It”
  3. The M. Night Shyamalan movie “Split”
  4. The “Flatliners” sequel
  5. “Insidious: Chapter 4”

 

 

The most anticipated “reboots” and remakes are:

 

  1. “Kong: Skull Island”
  2. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
  3. “Beauty and the Beast”
  4. “Murder on the Orient Express”
  5. “The Mummy”

 

 

They didn’t ask what the LEAST anticipated movies are . . . but “Transformers: The Last Knight” might be a good bet.  That, or the kids movie “The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature”.  There’s also “The Emoji Movie”, and the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

