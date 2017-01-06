“Star Wars 8” Tops a List of the Most Anticipated Movies of 2017

RottenTomatoes.com surveyed hundreds of movie critics to determine the most anticipated movies of the year . . . even though your mother-in-law could’ve just TOLD them it was “Fifty Shades Darker”. They crunched the numbers, and “Star Wars 8” came out on top, obviously. The Top Five broke down like this:
- “Star Wars: Episode Eight”
- “Blade Runner 2049”
- “Alien: Covenant”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume Two”
- “War for the Planet of the Apes”
The five most anticipated FAMILY movies are:
- “The Lego Batman Movie”
- The live-action “Beauty and the Beast”
- “Captain Underpants”
- “A Dog’s Purpose”
- “Despicable Me 3”
The five most anticipated comic book adaptations are:
- “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume Two”
- The Wolverine movie “Logan”
- “Wonder Woman”
- “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
- “Thor: Ragnarok”
The most anticipated horror movies are:
- “Alien: Covenant”
- “It”
- The M. Night Shyamalan movie “Split”
- The “Flatliners” sequel
- “Insidious: Chapter 4”
The most anticipated “reboots” and remakes are:
- “Kong: Skull Island”
- “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
- “Beauty and the Beast”
- “Murder on the Orient Express”
- “The Mummy”
They didn’t ask what the LEAST anticipated movies are . . . but “Transformers: The Last Knight” might be a good bet. That, or the kids movie “The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature”. There’s also “The Emoji Movie”, and the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean”.