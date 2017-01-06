“Star Wars 8” Tops a List of the Most Anticipated Movies of 2017

RottenTomatoes.com surveyed hundreds of movie critics to determine the most anticipated movies of the year . . . even though your mother-in-law could’ve just TOLD them it was “Fifty Shades Darker”. They crunched the numbers, and “Star Wars 8” came out on top, obviously. The Top Five broke down like this:

“Star Wars: Episode Eight” “Blade Runner 2049” “Alien: Covenant” “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume Two” “War for the Planet of the Apes”

The five most anticipated FAMILY movies are:

“The Lego Batman Movie” The live-action “Beauty and the Beast” “Captain Underpants” “A Dog’s Purpose” “Despicable Me 3”

The five most anticipated comic book adaptations are:

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume Two” The Wolverine movie “Logan” “Wonder Woman” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” “Thor: Ragnarok”

The most anticipated horror movies are:

“Alien: Covenant” “It” The M. Night Shyamalan movie “Split” The “Flatliners” sequel “Insidious: Chapter 4”

The most anticipated “reboots” and remakes are:

“Kong: Skull Island” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” “Beauty and the Beast” “Murder on the Orient Express” “The Mummy”

They didn’t ask what the LEAST anticipated movies are . . . but “Transformers: The Last Knight” might be a good bet. That, or the kids movie “The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature”. There’s also “The Emoji Movie”, and the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean”.