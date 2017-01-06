Pets of the Week 1-6-17

KISS FM is proud to support the needs of local pets – especially those seeking a new home. That’s why 98.9 Kiss FM have teamed up with Central Oklahoma Humane Society and Hudiburg Subaru Luv2Live Campaign to bring you closer to your new best friend. Each week KISS FM will feature different adoptable pets available through Central Oklahoma Humane Society and we strongly encourage all potential pet owners to participate.
This week’s pets are Link and Kit Kat!
Link is a 2-month-old white and black Terrier mix. This scruffy little guy is an absolute heartbreaker! His snowy coat is dotted with patches of black and just a hint of brown. He’s very playful but also loves to cuddle, especially in this cold weather. Come meet this adorable boy today at 7500 N Western Ave!
Kit Kat is a 3-year-old white and black Domestic Shorthair mix. She’s just as sweet as her name suggests! This friendly girl has amazing green eyes that really stand out against her silky white and black coat. She’s great with kids and is not intimidated by friendly dogs. She is ready to meet you today at our adoption center!
The Central Oklahoma Humane Society was founded in 2007. We work in close partnership with the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division (OKC Animal Shelter) and our primary focus is to eliminate the needless euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals in Oklahoma City.
Since our beginning in 2007, we have found homes for over 12,000 cats and dogs and spayed and neutered over 50,000 pets. Visit www.okhumane.org to learn more.
Mission statement:
The Central Oklahoma Humane Society exists to enrich the communities it serves by promoting the well-being of animals.
Vision statement:
The Central Oklahoma Humane Society will make the compassionate and respectful treatment of animals a prevalent community value and the well-being of animals a community priority.
Core values:
We respect animal life and promote the good health of animals.
We believe euthanizing healthy, adoptable animals is not acceptable.
We believe education is the key to the humane treatment of animals.
We believe that the human-animal bond enriches the entire community.
We support a better understanding of animals and animal welfare.
OK Humane is a 501(c)3 organization that is funded solely by donations, grants, and bequests. It receives no government funding or tax dollars.
Information about the Central Oklahoma Humane Society
The Central Oklahoma Humane Society was founded in 2007. We work in close partnership with the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division (OKC Animal Shelter) and our primary focus is to eliminate the needless euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals in Oklahoma City.
Since our beginning in 2007, we have found homes for over 12,000 cats and dogs and spayed and neutered over 50,000 pets. Visit www.okhumane.org to learn more.
Mission statement:
The Central Oklahoma Humane Society exists to enrich the communities it serves by promoting the well-being of animals.
Vision statement:
The Central Oklahoma Humane Society will make the compassionate and respectful treatment of animals a prevalent community value and the well-being of animals a community priority.
Core values:
We respect animal life and promote the good health of animals.
We believe euthanizing healthy, adoptable animals is not acceptable.
We believe education is the key to the humane treatment of animals.
We believe that the human-animal bond enriches the entire community.
We support a better understanding of animals and animal welfare.
OK Humane is a 501(c)3 organization that is funded solely by donations, grants, and bequests. It receives no government funding or tax dollars.