The “Forbes” List of “30 Under 30” Game-Changers Is Out

“Forbes” released its annual “30 Under 30” list, and a lot of celebrities made the cut. It features, quote, “do-gooders, bright stars, and prodigies, who are reinventing the world.” There are 600 people on it, because there’s a Top 30 in 20 different categories . . . including Hollywood, Music, Sports, Finance, Law, and Science. The only real rule . . . other than them being younger than 30 . . . is that there couldn’t be any repeats from a previous year’s list, so there are a few seemingly glaring omissions, like Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.

Here are some of the celebrities who made this year’s list, along with their age:

Netflix and Vine star Cameron Dallas, 22

Hilary Duff, 29

The young Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich, 27

Elle Fanning, 18

Justice Smith from the Netflix series “The Get Down”, 21

Lakeith Stanfield from the FX show “Atlanta”, 25

Ashton Sanders from the movie “Moonlight”, 21

Melissa Villaseñor from “Saturday Night Live”, 29

Evan Rachel Wood, 29

Samira Wiley from “Orange Is the New Black”, 29

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 24

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, 24

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving, 24

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, 19

Singer Alessia Cara, 20

Desiigner, 19

Jeremih, 29

Troye Sivan, 21

Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers, 27

Tyler Joseph fromTwenty One Pilots, 28

