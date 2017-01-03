These days, even if a movie flops in the U.S., it could still break even thanks to international grosses, streaming, licensing, and merchandise. So it isn’t always obvious which movies actually lose money. So, Uproxx.com put together a formula to determine ‘The 10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2016.’ They took 70% of the box office gross, and then subtracted the production budget and an estimate for marketing. They admit it isn’t an exact science, but it’s a decent stab at it. Here are the 10 biggest flops, along with the estimated money they lost . . .

1. A tie between “Gods of Egypt” and the new “Ben Hur” movie, which are both reportedly $65 million in the hole.

3. “Free State of Jones”, $63 million

4. “Allied”, $59 million

5. “Deepwater Horizon”, $57 million

6. “The Nice Guys”, $55 million

7. “Keeping Up with the Joneses”, $50 million

8. “Snowden”, $49 million

9. “The BFG”, $47 million

10. “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”, $46 million

Honorable Mention: “Zoolander 2”, which lost $20 million.

Meanwhile, TorrentFreak.com has put out its annual list of the most pirated movies of 2016, and “Deadpool” is #1. Here’s the rest of the Top 10:

2. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

3. “Captain America: Civil War”

4. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

5. “X-Men: Apocalypse”

6. “Warcraft”

7. “Independence Day: Resurgence”

8. “Suicide Squad”

9. “Finding Dory”

10. “The Revenant”