“Rogue One” Became the Second Highest-Grossing Movie of 2016 in Two Weeks

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” became the third highest-grossing movie of 2016, after only two weeks . . . and three weekends . . . in theaters. Its U.S. gross is up to $439.7 million.

That puts it behind only “Finding Dory“, which made $486.3 million. Not surprisingly, “Rogue One” stayed on top of the box office this weekend, with $64.3 million. Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, $64.3 million. Up to $439.7 million in its 3rd week.

2. “Sing”, $56.4 million. Up to $180 million in its 2nd week.

3. “Passengers”, $20.7 million. Up to $66 million in its 2nd week.

4. “Moana”, $14.3 million. Up to $213.4 million in its 6th week.

5. “Why Him?”, $13 million. Up to $37.6 million in its 2nd week.

6. “Fences”, $12.7 million. Up to $32.4 million in its 3rd week.

7. “La La Land”, $12.3 million. Up to $37 million in its 4th week.

8. “Assassin’s Creed”, $10.9 million. Up to $41.9 million in its 2nd week.

9. “Manchester by the Sea”, $5.5 million. Up to $29.7 million in its 7th week.

10. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, $5.4 million. Up to $225.4 million in its 7th week.