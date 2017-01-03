“Rogue One” Became the Second Highest-Grossing Movie of 2016 in Two Weeks



“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” became the third highest-grossing movie of 2016, after only two weeks . . . and three weekends . . . in theaters.  Its U.S. gross is up to $439.7 million.

 

 

That puts it behind only Finding Dory, which made $486.3 million.  Not surprisingly, “Rogue One” stayed on top of the box office this weekend, with $64.3 million.  Here’s the Top 10 . . .

 

 

1.  “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, $64.3 million.  Up to $439.7 million in its 3rd week.

 

2.  “Sing”, $56.4 million.  Up to $180 million in its 2nd week.

 

3.  “Passengers”, $20.7 million.  Up to $66 million in its 2nd week.

 

4.  “Moana”, $14.3 million.  Up to $213.4 million in its 6th week.

 

5.  “Why Him?”, $13 million.  Up to $37.6 million in its 2nd week.

 

6.  “Fences”, $12.7 million.  Up to $32.4 million in its 3rd week.

 

7.  “La La Land”, $12.3 million.  Up to $37 million in its 4th week.

 

8.  “Assassin’s Creed”, $10.9 million.  Up to $41.9 million in its 2nd week.

 

9.  “Manchester by the Sea”, $5.5 million.  Up to $29.7 million in its 7th week.

 

10.  “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, $5.4 million.  Up to $225.4 million in its 7th week.

