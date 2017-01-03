Pentatonix’s “Christmas” Album Is #1 on the Billboard 200

There weren’t really any big new music releases over the holidays, so it’s not shocking that “A Pentatonix Christmas” spent the past two weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. This past week, it sold 101,000 more copies.

The group’s previous holiday album “That’s Christmas to Me” also sold well, coming in at #9. Here’s this week’s Top 10 albums:

“A Pentatonix Christmas”, Pentatonix . . . 101,000 copies

“Starboy”, The Weeknd . . . 94,000 copies

“24K Magic”, Bruno Mars . . . 81,000 copies

“4 Your Eyez Only”, J. Cole . . . 75,000 copies

The original Broadway cast recording of “Hamilton” . . . 54,000 copies

The “Moana” soundtrack . . . 53,000 copies

“Blurryface”, Twenty One Pilots . . . 52,000 copies

“Views”, Drake . . . 49,000 copies

“That’s Christmas to Me”, Pentatonix . . . more than 42,000 copies

The “Suicide Squad” soundtrack . . . 42,000 copies

