Pets of the Week 12-29-16

Information about the Central Oklahoma Humane Society

The Central Oklahoma Humane Society was founded in 2007. We work in close partnership with the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division (OKC Animal Shelter) and our primary focus is to eliminate the needless euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals in Oklahoma City.

Since our beginning in 2007, we have found homes for over 12,000 cats and dogs and spayed and neutered over 50,000 pets. Visit www.okhumane.org to learn more.

Mission statement:

The Central Oklahoma Humane Society exists to enrich the communities it serves by promoting the well-being of animals.

Vision statement:

The Central Oklahoma Humane Society will make the compassionate and respectful treatment of animals a prevalent community value and the well-being of animals a community priority.

Core values:

We respect animal life and promote the good health of animals.

We believe euthanizing healthy, adoptable animals is not acceptable.

We believe education is the key to the humane treatment of animals.

We believe that the human-animal bond enriches the entire community.

We support a better understanding of animals and animal welfare.

OK Humane is a 501(c)3 organization that is funded solely by donations, grants, and bequests. It receives no government funding or tax dollars.