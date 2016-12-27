The Most Streamed Artists on Spotify for 2016

It’s official: DRAKE’s music career has become bigger than his childhood Canadian acting career. Spotify just released a lot of ‘year-end’ data . . . like the most-streamed artists and songs, both domestically and worldwide. And for the second year in a row, Drake is #1 worldwide. Here are some highlights from the report:

The Top Male Artist Worldwide was Drake, with over 4.7 billion streams. That’s more than double the 1.8 billion streams he had last year, when he was also #1.

And also for the second year in a row, the Top Female Artist was Rihanna, with over 2.5 billion streams.

The Most Streamed Song was Drake’s “One Dance”, featuring WizKid and Kyla.

The Most Streamed Album was Drake’s “Views”.

And Drake is also now the most streamed artist of all time on Spotify, with more than 8.7 billion streams to date.

The Breakout Artist of the Year was Zayn from One Direction.

The Top Five Male Artists in the U.S. were . . . Drake, Kanye West, Twenty One Pilots, Future, and Justin Bieber, in that order.

The Top Five Female Artists in the U.S. were . . . Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Sia, and Adele.

The Top Five Tracks in the U.S. were . . . “One Dance” by Drake, “Don’t Let Me Down” by The Chainsmokers and Daya, “Needed Me” by Rihanna, “Panda” by Desiigner, and “Work” by Rihanna and Drake.

The Top Five Albums in the U.S. were . . . “Views” by Drake, “Anti” by Rihanna, “Purpose” by Justin Bieber, “Blurryface” by Twenty One Pilots, and “The Life of Pablo” by Kanye West.

The Top ‘Sex Song’ was . . . “Sex” by Cheat Codes and Kris Kross Amsterdam

The Top ‘Sad Song’ was . . . “Say Something” by A Great Big World

The Top ‘Breakup Song’ was, . . . strangely, “One Dance” by Drake (???)

The Top ‘Party Song’ was . . . “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars

The Top ‘Workout Song’ was . . . “Till I Collapse” by Eminem and Nate Dogg

The Top ‘Gaming Song’ was . . . “Remember The Name” by Fort Minor

(For more, hit up Spotify.com.)