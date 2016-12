“Rolling Stone” has put out their list of ‘The 20 Best Movies of 2016,’ and they stuck to the award show-type stuff, as opposed to the movies that actually did well at the box office. Here’s the Top 10:

“La La Land”

“Manchester By the Sea”

“Moonlight”

“Fences”

“Silence”

“Jackie”

“Sully”

“Loving”

“Hell or High Water”

“The Birth of a Nation”

(RollingStone.com has the full Top 20, with brief write-ups on each.)