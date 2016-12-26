“Rolling Stone’s” 10 Best TV Shows of 2016

“Rolling Stone” put out a list of the ’20 Best TV Shows of 2016,’ and it’s pretty good . . . although it’s HEAVY on stuff from cable and the streaming services. In fact, there aren’t ANY broadcast shows on it. Here’s the Top 10:

“Atlanta”, FX

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”, FX

“Stranger Things”, Netflix

“Black Mirror”, Netflix

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”, TBS

“The Americans”, FX

“Game of Thrones”, HBO

“Fleabag”, Amazon

“Orange Is the New Black”, Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, HBO

(RollingStone.com has the complete list, with brief write-ups on each show. “Full Frontal” definitely has a liberal slant, but it’s good to see it finally getting some love. Samantha Bee can be hilarious.)