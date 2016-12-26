“Rolling Stone’s” 10 Best TV Shows of 2016

“Rolling Stone” put out a list of the ’20 Best TV Shows of 2016,’ and it’s pretty good . . . although it’s HEAVY on stuff from cable and the streaming services. In fact, there aren’t ANY broadcast shows on it. Here’s the Top 10:
- “Atlanta”, FX
- “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”, FX
- “Stranger Things”, Netflix
- “Black Mirror”, Netflix
- “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”, TBS
- “The Americans”, FX
- “Game of Thrones”, HBO
- “Fleabag”, Amazon
- “Orange Is the New Black”, Netflix
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, HBO
(RollingStone.com has the complete list, with brief write-ups on each show. “Full Frontal” definitely has a liberal slant, but it’s good to see it finally getting some love. Samantha Bee can be hilarious.)