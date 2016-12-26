POP STAR GEORGE MICHAEL DIES AT 53

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the statement said.

Wham! scored big with hits such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.”

Michael went on to a successful solo career; his 1987 debut album “Faith” sold more than 10 million copies.

Britain’s Thames Valley Police said they were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday and confirmed the death of a 53 year-old man at the scene.

In a statement, the agency said: “At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”

Condolences poured in on social media.

Russell Crowe tweeted: “RIP George Michael”

Singer Bryan Adams tweeted: “Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us.”

