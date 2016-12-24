Twitter’s Top 10 Trending Topics of 2016

Posted on

Twitter released a list of their top 10 trending topics of the year . . . and for better or worse, if you want to revisit 2016 in a nutshell, this will do it for you.  Check it out:

 

 

  1. #Rio2016

 

  1. #Election2016

 

  1. #PokemonGo

 

  1. #Euro2016

 

  1. #Oscars

 

  1. #Brexit

 

  1. #BlackLivesMatter

 

  1. #Trump

 

  1. #RIP

 

  1. #GameOfThrones

 

 

The most re-Tweeted Tweet is from a gamer in Spain . . . followed by when Harry Styles celebrated his 22nd birthday by quoting a Taylor Swift song . . . and Hillary Clinton’s inspirational message to women after conceding the election was third.

 

 

And ‘#MannequinChallenge’ was the most-Tweeted ‘challenge.’  (For more, hit up Twitter.com.  And here’s a video they put together on the year.)

 

 

 

Playlist

Headlines

Concert calendar