Twitter’s Top 10 Trending Topics of 2016

Twitter released a list of their top 10 trending topics of the year . . . and for better or worse, if you want to revisit 2016 in a nutshell, this will do it for you. Check it out:

#Rio2016

#Election2016

#PokemonGo

#Euro2016

#Oscars

#Brexit

#BlackLivesMatter

#Trump

#RIP

#GameOfThrones

The most re-Tweeted Tweet is from a gamer in Spain . . . followed by when Harry Styles celebrated his 22nd birthday by quoting a Taylor Swift song . . . and Hillary Clinton’s inspirational message to women after conceding the election was third.

And ‘#MannequinChallenge’ was the most-Tweeted ‘challenge.’ (For more, hit up Twitter.com. And here’s a video they put together on the year.)