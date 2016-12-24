“Time” Magazine’s Top Movies, TV, and Music of 2016

“Time” magazine has put out its annual ‘Top 10 of Everything’ rundown for 2016. Here are highlights, with the top THREE in several categories:

The Top 10 TV Shows:

1. “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”, FX

2. “The Girlfriend Experience”, Starz

3. “The Americans”, FX

The Best Songs:

1. “Formation”, Beyoncé

2. “The Sound”, The 1975

3. “Not Above That”, Dawn Richard

The Worst Songs:

1. “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, Justin Timberlake

2. “Mom”, Meghan Trainor

3. “Team”, Iggy Azalea

The Best Albums:

1. “Blonde”, Frank Ocean

2. “A Seat at the Table”, Solange

3. “Puberty 2”, Mitski

The Best Pop Music Videos:

1. “Lemonade”, Beyoncé

2. “Lazarus”, David Bowie

3. “Go Off”, M.I.A.

The Best Late Night TV Moments:

1. Jimmy Fallon and Barack Obama ‘Slow Jam the News,’ again

2. Ben Affleck sneaks Matt Damon onto “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

3. Michelle Obama’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The Top 10 Things The Internet Couldn’t Stop Talking About:

1. The 2016 Presidential Election Aftermath

2. The Chicago Cubs, Who Won the World Series for the First Time Since 1908

3. ‘#PhelpsFace’ and ‘#LochteGate’ at the 2016 Rio Olympics

(Hit up Time.com to browse through all of the lists.)