Ryan Reynolds Was Named Entertainer of the Year . . . Plus Four Year-End Lists

  1. Ryan Reynolds was named “Entertainment Weekly’s” ‘Entertainer of the Year.’ They chose him mainly because of his work in “Deadpool”.

 

 

 

  1. The “New York Times” put out a rundown of the Best Movies of 2016, and in addition to all the super serious dramas is Seth Rogen’s “Sausage Party”. One critic said, quote, “[It’s] a profoundly religious film that explores, with devastating rigor, a stark and scary existential predicament.  What if you woke up one morning and found out that everything you had always believed in was a lie?  Not for kids, obviously.”

 

 

 

  1. “Blackstar” by David Bowie topped a “Rolling Stone” readers’ poll on the favorite albums of the year. “Lemonade” by Beyoncé was next, followed by “Hardwired . . . to Self-Destruct” by Metallica.

 

 

 

  1. “Ultralight Beam” by Kanye West topped a “USA Today” list of the 10 Best Songs of 2016.

 

 

 

  1. Pitchfork.com put out a list of ‘The 20 Best Rock Albums of 2016,’ but they admitted they’re not even sure what counts as rock these days. Quote, “Here’s a brief list of what could plausibly be considered ‘rock’ in 2016 . . . “Digitally manipulated sound fragments, free-jazz freakouts, emo spoken-word, octogenarian baritone, a song that sounds like a vintage Disney soundtrack, and warped variants on all manner of light ’70s sounds . . . plus, of course, plenty of punk, post-punk, and Thin Lizzy-style guitar licks.” The list isn’t in any order, and features:  “A Moon Shaped Pool” by Radiohead, “Human Performance” by Parquet Courts, “22, A Million” by Bon Iver, “Blackstar” by David Bowie, and “Teens in Denial” by Car Seat Headrest.

 

 

