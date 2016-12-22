Pets of the Week 12-22-16

KISS FM is proud to support the needs of local pets – especially those seeking a new home. That’s why 98.9 Kiss FM have teamed up with Central Oklahoma Humane Society and Hudiburg Subaru Luv2Live Campaign to bring you closer to your new best friend. Each week KISS FM will feature different adoptable pets available through Central Oklahoma Humane Society and we strongly encourage all potential pet owners to participate.

Last week’s pets were Wilson and Mercy Jo. I’m happy to report that both have been adopted!

This week’s pets are Sophee and Penelope!

We are so excited you guys get to meet this little fluff ball! Sophee is a 3-month-old blue and tan Mini Australian Shepherd mix. This precious girl is a little shy at first, but she will quickly warm up to you and give you lots of puppy kisses! Her puppy breath is on point. All she wants for Christmas is a new home (and maybe a few squeaky toys)!

Penelope is a 1-year-old white and grey Domestic Shorthair mix. This sweet girl definitely isn’t shy and enjoys being the center of attention. Her smokey coat is super soft and her light green eyes are enchanting! When she isn’t taking a cat nap, she enjoys playing with feather toys. Plus, her adoption fee is waived thanks to the Petco Foundation!

Information about the Central Oklahoma Humane Society The Central Oklahoma Humane Society was founded in 2007. We work in close partnership with the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division (OKC Animal Shelter) and our primary focus is to eliminate the needless euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals in Oklahoma City. Since our beginning in 2007, we have found homes for over 12,000 cats and dogs and spayed and neutered over 50,000 pets. Visit www.okhumane.org to learn more. Mission statement: The Central Oklahoma Humane Society exists to enrich the communities it serves by promoting the well-being of animals. Vision statement: The Central Oklahoma Humane Society will make the compassionate and respectful treatment of animals a prevalent community value and the well-being of animals a community priority. Core values: We respect animal life and promote the good health of animals. We believe euthanizing healthy, adoptable animals is not acceptable. We believe education is the key to the humane treatment of animals. We believe that the human-animal bond enriches the entire community. We support a better understanding of animals and animal welfare. OK Humane is a 501(c)3 organization that is funded solely by donations, grants, and bequests. It receives no government funding or tax dollars. Information about the Central Oklahoma Humane Society

