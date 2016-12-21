The Top 10 Movies of 2016 on RottenTomatoes.com

RottenTomatoes.com has a list of ‘The Top 100 Movies of 2016,’ and they’re ranked by their rating on the site. That’s using the reviews by CRITICS, not the ‘audience score’ from the site’s everyday users. To be eligible, a movie had to be reviewed by at least 40 critics, so it doesn’t have upcoming movies like “Rogue One”. And since each one has a different number of reviews, the scores are weighted a little to make it fair. Here’s the Top 10:

“Zootopia”

The western thriller “Hell or High Water”, which stars Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges.

The indie drama “Moonlight”

“The Jungle Book”

The Jane Austen adaptation “Love & Friendship”

“Finding Dory”

The sci-fi movie “Arrival”

“Moana”

The indie kids movie “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”

The animated movie “Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Captain America: Civil War” just missed the Top 10 at #11. RottenTomatoes.com has the entire Top 100, and it looks like it might be continuously updating.