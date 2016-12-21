Stubhub’s Top 10 Tours of 2016

StubHub released some year-end data, and it includes a list of the ‘Top 10 Tours of 2016.’ It’s basically how much people were paying on their site for each event . . . not necessarily who was making the most on their tour overall.

1. Adele

2. Justin Bieber

3. Bruce Springsteen

4. Beyoncé

5. Drake

6. Billy Joel

7. Coldplay

8. Guns N Roses

9. Pearl Jam

10. Luke Bryan

Overall, the biggest U.S. event was Super Bowl 50 . . . followed by five World Series games, and then Kobe Bryant’s last game. The top-selling international event was the Oakland Raiders / Houston Texans in Mexico City last month.

(StubHub)