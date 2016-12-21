Stubhub’s Top 10 Tours of 2016

StubHub released some year-end data, and it includes a list of the ‘Top 10 Tours of 2016.’  It’s basically how much people were paying on their site for each event . . . not necessarily who was making the most on their tour overall.

 

 

1.  Adele

 

2.  Justin Bieber

 

3.  Bruce Springsteen

 

4.  Beyoncé

 

5.  Drake

 

6.  Billy Joel

 

7.  Coldplay

 

8.  Guns N Roses

 

9.  Pearl Jam

 

10.  Luke Bryan

 

 

Overall, the biggest U.S. event was Super Bowl 50 . . . followed by five World Series games, and then Kobe Bryant’s last game.  The top-selling international event was the Oakland Raiders / Houston Texans in Mexico City last month.

 

 

