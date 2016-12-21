Stubhub’s Top 10 Tours of 2016

StubHub released some year-end data, and it includes a list of the ‘Top 10 Tours of 2016.’ It’s basically how much people were paying on their site for each event . . . not necessarily who was making the most on their tour overall.
1. Adele
2. Justin Bieber
3. Bruce Springsteen
4. Beyoncé
5. Drake
6. Billy Joel
7. Coldplay
8. Guns N Roses
9. Pearl Jam
10. Luke Bryan
Overall, the biggest U.S. event was Super Bowl 50 . . . followed by five World Series games, and then Kobe Bryant’s last game. The top-selling international event was the Oakland Raiders / Houston Texans in Mexico City last month.
