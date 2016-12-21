Eight Movies Opening Over the Holidays: Including “Assassin’s Creed”, “Passengers”, and “Patriot’s Day”

1. Opening on December 21st . . . “Assassin’s Creed“ (PG-13) . . . A sci-fi thriller and video game adaptation. It stars Michael Fassbender as a guy who’s put into a machine to unlock the genetic memories in his DNA to track down a powerful artifact while experiencing his ancestor’s memories during the Spanish Inquisition. (Trailer)

2. Opening on December 21st . . . “Passengers“ (PG-13) . . . Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt wake 90 years before their spaceship can reach another planet and try to figure out why it was just their two hibernation pods that malfunctioned. (Trailer)

3. Opening on December 21st . . . “Sing“ (PG) . . . Matthew McConaughey plays a koala trying to revive his theater with a singing competition. The five finalists are Seth MacFarlane as a mouse, Scarlett Johansson as a punk rock porcupine, Reese Witherspoon as a mother of piglets, Tori Kelly as a teenage elephant, and Taron Egerton as a gangsta gorilla. (Trailer)

4. In limited release on December 21st . . . “Patriots Day“ (R) . . . Mark Wahlberg is a cop tracking down the Boston Marathon bombers. Kevin Bacon, John Goodman, and J.K. Simmons are also in it. (Trailer) It opens nationwide on January 13th.

5. Opening on December 23rd . . . “Why Him?“ (R) . . . Bryan Cranston plays an overprotective father who HATES his daughter’s rich new boyfriend, James Franco. Zoey Deutch plays Bryan’s daughter and Megan Mullally plays her mom. (Trailer)

6. In limited release on December 23rd. . . “Silence“ (R) . . . Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver are two 17th century priests who risk their lives to go to Japan . . . where Catholicism had been outlawed . . . to find their missing mentor Liam Neeson. (Trailer) It opens nationwide on January 6th.

7. In limited release on Christmas Day . . . “Hidden Figures“ (PG) . . . Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer break down racial barriers as a team of African American women doing the math to put astronaut John Glenn into orbit in 1961. Jim Parsons is also in it, and Kevin Costner plays their boss. (Trailer) It opens nationwide on January 6th.

8. In limited release on Christmas Day . . . “Live By Night“ (R) . . . Ben Affleck wrote, directs, and stars as World War I vet who runs a rum operation during prohibition. Zoe Saldana and Elle Fanning are in it too. (Trailer) It opens nationwide on January 13th.