E! Online made a list of the Seven Hottest Movie Couples of 2016. Here they are in no particular order:

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land”. This one is a musical that doesn’t actually open until the 16th. It’s the third pairing of Emma and Ryan, after “Gangster Squad” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love”.

Morena Baccarin and Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool”. This one was as FUNNY as it was sexy.

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in “Loving”. This is the true story of a couple who successfully defeated Virginia’s ban on interracial marriages in the 1960s.

Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain in “The Huntsman: Winter’s War”. At least this time, no homes were wrecked.

Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt in “Allied”. Too soon?

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender in “The Light Between the Oceans”. And they’ve been doing it FOR REAL since they made this movie.