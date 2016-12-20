E! Online made a list of the Seven Hottest Movie Couples of 2016. Here they are in no particular order:
- Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land”. This one is a musical that doesn’t actually open until the 16th. It’s the third pairing of Emma and Ryan, after “Gangster Squad” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love”.
- Morena Baccarin and Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool”. This one was as FUNNY as it was sexy.
- Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in “Loving”. This is the true story of a couple who successfully defeated Virginia’s ban on interracial marriages in the 1960s.
- Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain in “The Huntsman: Winter’s War”. At least this time, no homes were wrecked.
- Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt in “Allied”. Too soon?
- Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender in “The Light Between the Oceans”. And they’ve been doing it FOR REAL since they made this movie.
- Margot Robbie and Jared Leto in “Suicide Squad”. This movie probably would have been better if it was just about these two.