The Most Searched Celebrities on IMDB

Posted on

IMDB.com is the ‘Internet Movie Database,’ and they’ve just released a list of the most searched celebrities of the year.  The ranking is based on the stars with the most page-views, but they didn’t release any actual numbers.  Here’s the Top 10:

 

 

  1. Margot Robbie . . . Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad”.

 

  1. Emilia Clarke . . . Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones”.

 

  1. 12-year-old Millie Bobby Brown . . . ‘Eleven’ on “Stranger Things”.

 

  1. Tom Hardy . . . who starred in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “The Revenant”.

 

  1. Morena Baccarin . . . from “Deadpool”, “Homeland”, and “Gotham”.

 

  1. Gal Gadot . . . a.k.a. Wonder Woman.

 

  1. Alicia Vikander . . . from “Jason Bourne”. She’ll also be the new Lara Croft.

 

  1. Daisy Ridley . . . from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.

 

  1. Haley Bennett . . . who starred in the new “The Magnificent Seven” movie, “Rules Don’t Apply”, and “The Girl on the Train”

 

  1. Leonardo DiCaprio . . . who we’re STILL searching for, just to see his handsome face.

 

 

(Variety)

 

 

Playlist

Headlines

Concert calendar