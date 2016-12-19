The Most Searched Celebrities on IMDB

IMDB.com is the ‘Internet Movie Database,’ and they’ve just released a list of the most searched celebrities of the year. The ranking is based on the stars with the most page-views, but they didn’t release any actual numbers. Here’s the Top 10:

Margot Robbie . . . Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad”.

Emilia Clarke . . . Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones”.

12-year-old Millie Bobby Brown . . . ‘Eleven’ on “Stranger Things”.

Tom Hardy . . . who starred in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “The Revenant”.

Morena Baccarin . . . from “Deadpool”, “Homeland”, and “Gotham”.

Gal Gadot . . . a.k.a. Wonder Woman.

Alicia Vikander . . . from “Jason Bourne”. She’ll also be the new Lara Croft.

Daisy Ridley . . . from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.

Haley Bennett . . . who starred in the new “The Magnificent Seven” movie, “Rules Don’t Apply”, and “The Girl on the Train”

Leonardo DiCaprio . . . who we’re STILL searching for, just to see his handsome face.

(Variety)