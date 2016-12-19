Google’s Most Searched Actors, Musicians, Movies, Shows, and More

Google has released its most-searched terms of the year in the U.S., and here’s a rundown of the top three in 10 of the categories . . .

Most Searched People: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Michael Phelps.

Most Searched Actors: Brad Pitt, Taylor Swift’s ex Tom Hiddleston, and Adam Driver, who was Kylo Ren in “The Force Awakens”.

Most Searched Actresses: Meghan Markle, Marion Cotillard, and Jodie Sweetin. Meghan is from “Suits” and “Fringe”. I know this because I just Googled her. Chalk another one up for her! She’s been trending recently because she’s apparently dating Prince Harry. Marion is Brad’s “Allied” co-star who he DIDN’T have an affair with, and Jodie is known for playing Stephanie on “Full House” and “Fuller House”. She’s grown into quite the minx, despite once being a big time meth head.

Most Searched Athletes: Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, and Simone Biles. Colin Kaepernick is #7 mostly because he didn’t stand during the National Anthem, followed by Gabby Douglas who’s #8 partially because she didn’t put her hand over her heart during the Anthem.

Most Searched Dead People: Prince, David Bowie, and Christina Grimmie. Or, two legends and a YouTuber. Which, come to think of it, would’ve been a great premise for a TV show. Oh well. R.I.P.

Most Searched Movies: “Suicide Squad”, “Batman v. Superman”, and “Finding Dory”.

Most Searched Musicians: Beyoncé, Celine Dion, and Kesha.

Most Searched Songs: “Formation”, “Purple Rain”, and “Black Beatles”.

Most Searched TV Shows: “Stranger Things”, “Making a Murderer”, and “Fuller House”, which are all Netflix shows.

Most Searched Sports Teams: The Chicago Cubs, who won the World Series, the Cleveland Indians who LOST the World Series, and the Pittsburgh Penguins who won the Stanley Cup.

(Check out all 51 categories at Google.com.)