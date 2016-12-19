Adele Was Named Artist of the Year in “Billboard’s” Year-End Charts

ADELE was named “Billboard’s” ‘Artist of the Year.’ Here’s a breakdown of the chart-toppers from some of their other End of the Year charts.

Top New Artist: Bryson Tiller (Complete List)

Hot 100 Songs: “Love Yourself”, Justin Bieber (Complete List)

Billboard 200 Albums: “25”, Adele (Complete List)

Radio Songs: “Love Yourself”, Justin Bieber (Complete List)

Digital Songs: “Love Yourself”, Justin Bieber (Complete List)

Streaming Songs: “Panda”, Desiigner (Complete List)

Digital Albums: “25”, Adele (Complete List)

Independent Albums: “A Moon Shaped Pool”, Radiohead (Complete List)

Twitter Top Tracks: “Sorry”, Justin Bieber (Complete List)

Pop Songs: “Love Yourself”, Justin Bieber (Complete List)

Adult Contemporary Songs: “Stitches”, Shawn Mendes (Complete List)

R&B / Hip-Hop Songs: “One Dance”, Drake (Complete List)

Rap Songs: “Panda”, Desiigner (Complete List)

Rock Songs: “Stressed Out”, Twenty One Pilots (Complete List)

Alternative Songs: “Ophelia”, The Lumineers (Complete List)

Mainstream Rock Songs: “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown”, Volbeat (Complete List)

Hard Rock Albums: “Immortalized”, Disturbed (Complete List) (There’s no category for “Hard Rock Songs”.)

Country Songs: “H.O.L.Y.”, Florida Georgia Line (Complete List)

Dance / Electronic Songs: “Don’t Let Me Down”, The Chainsmokers featuring Daya (Complete List)

Latin Songs: “Hasta El Amanecer”, Nicky Jam (Complete List)

Christian Songs: “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)”, Hillsong United (Complete List)

Soundtracks: “Purple Rain” (Complete List)

(You can browse all 178 charts . . . yes, 178 CHARTS . . . at Billboard.com. Each genre has multiple lists.)

(These are OBJECTIVE lists that are based on stuff like airplay and sales. Technically, ADELE’s album came out at the end of last year, but “Billboard’s” year ran from December of 2015 up through last month.)

(Speaking of ‘Year-End’ music insanity, Justin Bieber’s video for “Sorry” was #1 on Vevo’s list of its most-watched music videos of 2016.)