The Most Followed Celebrity Instagrams of 2016

With 103 million followers, SELENA GOMEZ is the most-followed celebrity on Instagram for all of 2016. Nobody else is even close. TAYLOR SWIFT is second, but she’s 9.4 million followers behind, at 93.6 million.
Here’s the Top 10:
- Selena Gomez, 103 million
- Taylor Swift, 93.6 million
- Ariana Grande, 89.6 million
- Beyoncé, 88.9 million
- Kim Kardashian, 87.8 million
- Cristiano Ronaldo, 82.3 million
- Kylie Jenner, 79.5 million
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 71 million
- Nicki Minaj, 69 million
- Kendall Jenner, 68.9 million
(Check out more of Instagram’s year-end data here, including the most Instagrammed places and days of the year. And speaking of Selena, she just signed a $10 million deal to become the new face of Coach.)