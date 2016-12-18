The Most Followed Celebrity Instagrams of 2016

With 103 million followers, SELENA GOMEZ is the most-followed celebrity on Instagram for all of 2016. Nobody else is even close. TAYLOR SWIFT is second, but she’s 9.4 million followers behind, at 93.6 million.

Here’s the Top 10:

Selena Gomez, 103 million

Taylor Swift, 93.6 million

Ariana Grande, 89.6 million

Beyoncé, 88.9 million

Kim Kardashian, 87.8 million

Cristiano Ronaldo, 82.3 million

Kylie Jenner, 79.5 million

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 71 million

Nicki Minaj, 69 million

Kendall Jenner, 68.9 million

(Check out more of Instagram’s year-end data here, including the most Instagrammed places and days of the year. And speaking of Selena, she just signed a $10 million deal to become the new face of Coach.)