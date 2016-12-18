“Rolling Stone’s” 10 Worst Movies of 2016

“Rolling Stone” put together a list of ‘The 10 Worst Movies of 2016.’ They said they ignored the “obvious” ones . . . like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”, “Dirty Grandpa”, “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”, and “God’s Not Dead 2”.
And instead stuck to the ones that could’ve or SHOULD’VE been good . . . or at least raised people’s expectations, but were big disappointments. Here they are:
- “Suicide Squad”
- “Warcraft”
- “Collateral Beauty” . . . They weren’t the only ones not to like this movie. Vulture.com has some of the “meanest” lines from reviews of it.
- “Allied”
- “Inferno”
- “Independence Day: Resurgence”
- “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
- “American Pastoral”
- “Allegiant”
- “Office Christmas Party”