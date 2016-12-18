“Rolling Stone’s” 10 Worst Movies of 2016

“Rolling Stone” put together a list of ‘The 10 Worst Movies of 2016.’  They said they ignored the “obvious” ones . . . like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”, “Dirty Grandpa”, “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”, and “God’s Not Dead 2”.

 

 

And instead stuck to the ones that could’ve or SHOULD’VE been good . . . or at least raised people’s expectations, but were big disappointments.  Here they are:

 

 

  1. “Suicide Squad”

 

  1. “Warcraft”

 

  1. “Collateral Beauty” . . . They weren’t the only ones not to like this movie. Vulture.com has some of the “meanest” lines from reviews of it.

 

  1. “Allied”

 

  1. “Inferno”

 

  1. “Independence Day: Resurgence”

 

  1. “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

 

  1. “American Pastoral”

 

  1. “Allegiant”

 

  1. “Office Christmas Party”

 

